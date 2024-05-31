UBS Group AG Finalizes Merger With Credit Suisse

ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Class B (AMUB) has released an update.

UBS Group AG has successfully completed the merger with Credit Suisse AG, resulting in Credit Suisse AG’s deregistration and the transition of all rights and obligations to UBS AG. The merger is lauded as a significant step towards integrating clients onto UBS platforms, promising cost, capital, funding, and tax benefits from the second half of 2024. The full integration process, including the transition to a single US intermediate holding company and the merger of Swiss entities, is expected to continue throughout the third quarter of 2024, subject to regulatory approvals.

For further insights into AMUB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.