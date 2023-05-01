UBS Downgrades TAL International Group (TAL)

Fintel reports that on May 1, 2023, UBS downgraded their outlook for TAL International Group (NYSE:TAL) from Buy to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.24% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for TAL International Group is 7.81. The forecasts range from a low of 2.93 to a high of $9.87. The average price target represents an increase of 33.24% from its latest reported closing price of 5.86.

The projected annual revenue for TAL International Group is 1,211MM, an increase of 18.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 321 funds or institutions reporting positions in TAL International Group. This is an increase of 32 owner(s) or 11.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TAL is 0.43%, an increase of 19.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.01% to 333,893K shares. The put/call ratio of TAL is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 45,270K shares representing 6.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,498K shares, representing an increase of 17.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TAL by 66.81% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 19,588K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,453K shares, representing an increase of 36.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TAL by 113.93% over the last quarter.

Krane Funds Advisors holds 18,900K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,917K shares, representing an increase of 26.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TAL by 99.85% over the last quarter.

KWEB - KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF holds 17,601K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,009K shares, representing an increase of 26.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TAL by 54.33% over the last quarter.

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 14,586K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,635K shares, representing a decrease of 7.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TAL by 24.43% over the last quarter.

TAL Education Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TAL Education Group is a leading K-12 after-school tutoring services provider in China. The acronym “TAL” stands for “Tomorrow Advancing Life”, which reflects our vision to promote top learning opportunities for Chinese students through both high-quality teaching and content, as well as leading edge application of technology in the education experience. TAL Education Group offers comprehensive tutoring services to students from pre-school to the twelfth grade through three flexible class formats: small classes, personalized premium services, and online courses. Its tutoring services cover the core academic subjects in China’s school curriculum as well as competence oriented programs. The Company's learning center network currently covers 90 cities. The Company also operates www.jzb.com, a leading online education platform in China.

