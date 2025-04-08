UBS Downgrades Ingredion (BMV:INGR)

Fintel reports that on April 7, 2025, UBS downgraded their outlook for Ingredion (BMV:INGR) from Buy to Neutral.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,003 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ingredion. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INGR is 0.24%, an increase of 8.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.11% to 69,172K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,115K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,034K shares , representing an increase of 3.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INGR by 0.03% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 2,050K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,081K shares , representing a decrease of 1.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INGR by 6.21% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,045K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,071K shares , representing a decrease of 1.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INGR by 2.62% over the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 1,890K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,622K shares , representing an increase of 14.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INGR by 19.06% over the last quarter.

COWZ - Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 1,859K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,778K shares , representing an increase of 4.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INGR by 12.82% over the last quarter.

