UBS Collaborates With General Atlantic, Expands Into Private Credit

UBS Group AG UBS has entered a strategic partnership with General Atlantic, a US-based investment firm, to focus on private credit opportunities.

Details of the Partnership Between UBS and General Atlantic

The collaboration between UBS and General Atlantic aims to expand the access of investing clients and borrowers to a broader range of direct lending and other credit products. By combining UBS’s advisory and investment banking origination capabilities with General Atlantic’s extensive global network, the partnership will create compelling private credit solutions.



The strategic collaboration will focus on offering senior secured direct lending financing to companies in North America and Western Europe. General Atlantic will lead a private credit team formed with executives from its credit business and UBS Asset Management’s credit investment business.

Rationale Behind UBS Partnership

This strategic collaboration with General Atlantic will strengthen UBS’ Investment Bank's private market capabilities by providing private credit solutions across large- and mid-cap companies, primarily in the Americas. The collaboration marks a notable step in UBS’s growth target for its Global Banking capital markets platform, expanding reach and capabilities.



Sergio P. Ermotti, the group chief executive officer of UBS, stated, “We’re pleased to enter this strategic partnership with General Atlantic, leveraging our two firms’ individual strengths to jointly deliver a broader range of innovative private credit solutions”. Ermotti further added, “This collaboration is rooted in a shared dedication to client centricity, enabling us to bring to bear the best of both our firms’ market-leading capabilities across private credit investing, capital markets and asset management.”

UBS Price Performance & Zacks Rank

Over the past six months, shares of UBS have lost 4.2% against the industry’s rise of 17%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, UBS carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Similar Steps Taken by Other Finance Stocks

In February 2025, JPMorgan JPM announced an additional $50 billion allocation toward direct lending, solidifying its presence in the lucrative private credit market. Since 2021, JPM has deployed more than $10 billion across 100+ private credit transactions, leveraging its extensive client base and vast origination platform.

In September 2024, Citigroup C and Apollo Global Management Inc. APO inked a deal for a subsidiary of Citigroup and certain affiliates of Apollo to establish a revolutionary $25-billion private credit, direct lending program. C and APO expect the program to finance approximately $25 billion of debt opportunities over the next several years, including corporate and financial sponsor transactions.

