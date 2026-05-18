UBS Clears Regulatory Hurdle as Fed Ends Archegos Enforcement Action

The Federal Reserve has officially terminated its 2023 enforcement actions against UBS Group AG UBS tied to the collapse of Archegos Capital Management in 2021, according to a Bloomberg report, which was published in MSN. The move marks the closure of one of the major enforcement matters inherited by UBS following its emergency acquisition of Credit Suisse in 2023.

The termination became effective May 12, 2026, nearly three years after regulators imposed a cease-and-desist order and monetary penalties over deficiencies in counterparty credit-risk management and governance controls.

The enforcement action stemmed from Credit Suisse’s relationship with Archegos Capital Management, whose collapse triggered extensive scrutiny of the bank’s counterparty credit-risk management and governance practices.

History of UBS’ Archegos Enforcement Action

The regulatory scrutiny began in March 2021, when Archegos Capital Management collapsed after heavily leveraged trading positions rapidly deteriorated. Credit Suisse suffered approximately $5.5 billion in losses tied to the failed hedge fund and subsequently acknowledged weaknesses in risk governance and controls across its prime services business.

In April 2021, the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (“FINMA”) opened enforcement proceedings against Credit Suisse to investigate possible shortcomings in risk management tied to the Archegos relationship. U.S. regulators, including the Federal Reserve, also launched investigations into the bank’s counterparty credit-risk management practices.

Regulators later concluded that Credit Suisse had serious deficiencies involving liquidity management, governance controls, data management and stress-testing procedures. According to the Fed, the bank failed to adequately manage the risks posed by Archegos despite repeated warning signs during the relationship.

As part of the Credit Suisse takeover, UBS inherited multiple regulatory obligations and enforcement matters, including those tied to the Archegos collapse.

In July 2023, the Federal Reserve issued a formal consent order against UBS and Credit Suisse entities tied to the Archegos matter. Under the July 2023 enforcement action, the companies agreed to pay approximately $268.5 million in civil penalties for unsafe and unsound counterparty credit-risk management practices. The Fed’s action was coordinated with FINMA and the Bank of England’s Prudential Regulation Authority, with combined penalties totaling roughly $387 million.

Over the following years, UBS worked to integrate Credit Suisse while strengthening risk-management and governance frameworks across the combined organization. The Fed’s decision to terminate the enforcement action in May 2026 now marks another significant milestone in UBS’ broader regulatory remediation efforts following the Credit Suisse acquisition.

Other Regulatory Probes Faced by UBS

UBS continues to face legal and operational risks tied to Credit Suisse’s legacy matters. In October 2025, the Swiss Federal Administrative Court annulled FINMA’s 2023 decision mandating the write-off of Credit Suisse’s Additional Tier 1 bonds, though the ruling remains under appeal.

In the same year, UBS also incurred significant settlement costs tied to inherited Credit Suisse matters. The company agreed to pay nearly $987 million to settle a French tax case, $511 million to resolve a U.S. Department of Justice (“DOJ”) tax probe and $300 million to settle Credit Suisse’s legacy residential mortgage-backed securities matter with the DOJ.

Nevertheless, the termination of the Fed’s Archegos-related enforcement action marks another important milestone in UBS’ broader remediation efforts. The removal of this regulatory overhang could support UBS’ long-term integration efforts, profitability and operational efficiency.

UBS’ Zacks Rank and Price Performance

Over the past six months, UBS Group shares have gained 19.7%, outperforming the industry’s 11.4% growth.



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UBS currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Other Banks’ Progress to Fix Regulatory Issues

Last month, Goldman Sachs Group GS cleared a key regulatory overhang as the Federal Reserve Board terminated its 2018 enforcement action tied to the bank’s foreign exchange (FX) trading operations. The case originated in May 2018, when the Fed imposed a $54.75-million fine on Goldman Sachs for unsafe and unsound practices in its forex business.

For GS, the development marks the resolution of a legacy issue tied to industry-wide FX scrutiny. While the case underscored past control deficiencies, its closure highlights the bank’s progress in strengthening compliance and restoring regulatory confidence, allowing it to move forward without the burden of an outstanding enforcement action.

In March 2026, the Fed officially terminated its 2018 enforcement action against Wells Fargo & Company WFC, marking the closure of one of the most significant regulatory penalties imposed on the bank in the aftermath of its fake-account scandal.

The central bank confirmed that WFC fulfilled all requirements under the order, including strengthening its governance and firmwide risk management. This milestone comes after years of regulatory oversight addressing deficiencies from the 2016 sales-practice scandal.

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