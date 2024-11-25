UBS Boosts Stake in National Grid plc

National Grid Transco (NGG) has released an update.
UBS Group AG has significantly increased its stake in National Grid plc, with its total interest in voting ordinary shares reaching 5.07% as of November 20, 2024. This strategic move indicates UBS’s growing influence within National Grid, capturing the attention of investors tracking major financial market shifts. Such developments could have implications for National Grid’s stock performance and market perception.
