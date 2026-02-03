Ubisoft Entertainment (UBSFF) Price Target Decreased by 17.53% to 9.50

The average one-year price target for Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCPK:UBSFF) has been revised to $9.50 / share. This is a decrease of 17.53% from the prior estimate of $11.53 dated January 13, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $5.16 to a high of $16.93 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 62.70% from the latest reported closing price of $25.48 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 59 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ubisoft Entertainment. This is an decrease of 19 owner(s) or 24.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UBSFF is 0.19%, an increase of 7.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 29.04% to 9,092K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,350K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,323K shares , representing an increase of 1.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UBSFF by 15.10% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 1,190K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 427K shares , representing an increase of 64.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UBSFF by 134.61% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 844K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 822K shares , representing an increase of 2.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UBSFF by 16.91% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 615K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 607K shares , representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UBSFF by 14.35% over the last quarter.

TAISX - TIAA-CREF Quant International Small-Cap Equity Fund Advisor Class holds 598K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 239K shares , representing an increase of 60.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UBSFF by 119.29% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.