Ubiquiti (UI) Price Target Increased by 20.85% to 768.57

The average one-year price target for Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) has been revised to $768.57 / share. This is an increase of 20.85% from the prior estimate of $635.97 dated April 12, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $532.27 to a high of $1,029.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 23.75% from the latest reported closing price of $1,007.93 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 366 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ubiquiti. This is an decrease of 176 owner(s) or 32.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UI is 0.16%, an increase of 16.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.97% to 2,928K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 223K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 242K shares , representing a decrease of 8.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UI by 9.44% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 183K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 164K shares , representing an increase of 10.63%.

SW Investment Management holds 140K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 175K shares , representing a decrease of 25.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UI by 16.78% over the last quarter.

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services holds 118K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 156K shares , representing a decrease of 32.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UI by 3.81% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 100K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 86K shares , representing an increase of 13.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UI by 3.07% over the last quarter.

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