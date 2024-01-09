Ubiquiti (UI) Launches Advanced Wireless Connectivity Solution

Ubiquiti Inc. UI unveiled a next-generation wireless connectivity solution called UniFi 7. This highly scalable solution is designed to deliver performance, reliability and consistency comparable to wired-like user experiences.



UniFi 7 provides exceptional radio performance optimized for low-latency roaming. The solution offers various access point designs that are tailored to enterprise-specific requirements. Its ceiling-mounted configuration boasts coverage of up to 2000 square feet and can support up to 600 connected devices. The solution is compatible with WiFi 7, 6 and 6E and can reach a 2.5 GbE uplink speed. It comes with a premium surface mounting feature that facilitates effortless installation.



With robust support for the 6GHz spectrum and resilient radio technology mitigating network interference, UniFi 7 ensures swift, reliable Wi-Fi connectivity. It empowers IT teams with precise radio controls, powerful VLAN configurations and flexible authentication support, enabling effective WiFi service management. These advanced capabilities make the UniFi 7 suitable for a wide range of enterprise deployment scenarios with the requirement of flawless WiFi connectivity. The U7 Pro (Professional PoE Access Point) is now available at an MSRP of $189.



Ubiquiti spends significantly on research and development activities for developing innovative products and state-of-the-art technology to expand its addressable market and remain at the forefront of networking technology. The company believes that its new product pipeline will help it increase average selling prices for high-performance, best-value products, thus raising the top line. It upgraded the UniFi ecosystem, which includes hotspot analytics and high-density WLAN improvements, and added new features to the AmpliFi product family.



However, supply chain disruptions have led to a shortage of essential components and increased logistic delays, affecting the production and delivery of products. The company is prone to a number of intellectual property-related risks. Additionally, in emerging markets, namely China and South America, it is difficult for Ubiquiti to enforce Intellectual Property Rights and this is particularly risky as a significant portion of demand is generated from this region. It operates in an extremely price-competitive environment, which includes big telecom service providers.



The stock has lost 52.3% in the past year against the industry's growth of 5.1%.



Ubiquiti currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.