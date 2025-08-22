Ubiquiti Initiates Stock Repurchase Program

(RTTNews) - Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) said it has initiated a new stock repurchase program authorizing the company to repurchase up to $500 million of common stock. Also, the Board declared a $0.80 per share cash dividend payable on September 8, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 2, 2025.

The company said it intends to pay regular quarterly cash dividends of at least $0.80 per share during each quarter of fiscal 2026, although all subsequent dividends, and the establishment of record and payment dates, are subject to final determination by the Board each quarter after its review of the company's financial performance and results of operations.

