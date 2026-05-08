Ubiquiti Inc. Q3 Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) released earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $233.91 million, or $3.86 per share. This compares with $180.44 million, or $2.98 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Ubiquiti Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $235.1 million or $3.88 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 18.7% to $788.19 million from $664.17 million last year.

Ubiquiti Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $233.91 Mln. vs. $180.44 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.86 vs. $2.98 last year. -Revenue: $788.19 Mln vs. $664.17 Mln last year.

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