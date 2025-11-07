Ubiquiti Inc. Profit Rises In Q1

(RTTNews) - Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) revealed earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $207.88 million, or $3.43 per share. This compares with $127.99 million, or $2.12 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Ubiquiti Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $209.31 million or $3.46 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 33.3% to $733.77 million from $550.34 million last year.

Ubiquiti Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $207.88 Mln. vs. $127.99 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.43 vs. $2.12 last year. -Revenue: $733.77 Mln vs. $550.34 Mln last year.

