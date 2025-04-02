Uber, WeRide To Offer Autonomous Vehicles In Dubai

(RTTNews) - Ride-hailing and delivery platform Uber Technologies, Inc. joined with Robotaxi company WeRide for a partnership with Dubai's Road and Transport Authority or RTA to offer autonomous vehicles to Dubai.

In a statement, the companies said the partnership helps Uber to make AVs an accessible and reliable part of everyday life in Dubai, beginning with WeRide as the first technology partner.

As part of the deal, Uber and RTA will collaborate on pilot programs, leveraging Uber's technology to match riders with AVs while ensuring a seamless and user-friendly experience.

The partnership will also explore data insights, safety protocols, and regulatory frameworks to support a smooth transition to autonomous mobility in Dubai.

The companies plan to provide further details on the launch and next steps for the autonomous vehicle pilot in Dubai in the coming months.

In 2023, WeRide became the first AV provider to secure the UAE's national license for self-driving vehicles on public roads. The launch in Dubai follows the successful commercial launch of WeRide AVs in Abu Dhabi on Uber in December 2024.

His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, said, "This partnership with Uber, starting with WeRide as the technology partner, represents a crucial step in advancing Dubai's Self-Driving Transport Strategy, which aims to transform 25% of all journeys in the city into autonomous trips across various transport modes by 2030. This collaboration underscores RTA's commitment to engaging with global technology leaders and forms part of a series of autonomous mobility trials launched in 2016, which have grown in diversity over the past years."

In the early morning trade, Uber is up around 1 percent on the NYSE at $73.69, while WeRide is down around 1.4% on the Nasdaq at $13.73.

