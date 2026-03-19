UBER vs. WRD: Which Stock Is Better Placed in the Lucrative AV Space?

The robotaxi market presents substantial growth opportunities. The global autonomous vehicle market, valued at $3.36 trillion in 2025, is expected to reach $4.44 trillion in the current year and more than $41.75 trillion by 2034, at a compound annual growth rate of 32.3% during 2026-2034, according to Fortune Business Insights. This rapidly growing and highly attractive sector has drawn the interest of companies such as China-based WeRide WRD and San Francisco-headquartered ride-hailing giant Uber Technologies UBER. Below, we analyze and compare the autonomous vehicle strategies of both firms.

Uber’s Autonomous Vehicle Strategy

Uber aims to establish a strong foothold in the robotaxi space through a partnership-focused approach. By working with third-party autonomous technology developers, the company sidesteps the heavy research and development costs required to build proprietary self-driving systems. Although Uber sold the autonomous driving division in 2020, it continues to pursue the broader vision of becoming a comprehensive mobility super app. Its AV strategy follows a hybrid model that combines human drivers with autonomous vehicles, robotics and external AV partners, allowing for greater operational adaptability.

The company has signed several strategic partnerships that demonstrate its commitment to incorporating advanced autonomous solutions into the platform. This collaboration-driven model allows Uber to remain active in the robotaxi ecosystem without shouldering the substantial capital investments and R&D expenses typically associated with autonomous technology development. Recently, Uber entered into a strategic partnership with Amazon’s AMZN Zoox to deploy its purpose-built robotaxis on the former’s platform. The collaboration marks a notable step in expanding the availability of autonomous ride-hailing services through an established mobility network.

The companies indicated that the service is expected to launch in Las Vegas during the summer, with an expansion to Los Angeles planned by mid-2027. Under the agreement, robotaxis of Amazon’s independent subsidiary will be accessible through the Uber app, allowing riders to be matched with a Zoox autonomous vehicle for eligible trips. Zoox will simultaneously continue offering rides through its own application in both Las Vegas and Los Angeles, meaning the vehicles will operate across both platforms.

The Amazon unit’s robotaxis differ from many other autonomous vehicles currently in development because they are not modified versions of traditional passenger cars. Instead, the vehicles are purpose-built specifically for ride-hailing services and designed to enhance rider comfort and social interaction. The partnership also represents the first time Zoox has agreed to integrate its robotaxi service with a third-party mobility platform.

Uber’s dominant position in the global ride-hailing market further enhances its competitive advantage. Supported by a vast network of riders and drivers, the company is well-equipped to scale autonomous services quickly once the technology reaches broader commercial readiness. Its platform is designed to integrate vehicles from multiple AV partners, ensuring a smooth and flexible user experience.

Uber’s autonomous initiatives are increasingly showing tangible progress through scalable deployments across multiple markets. Despite ongoing regulatory and macroeconomic hurdles, the company’s ability to grow its core mobility and delivery segments alongside automation efforts strengthens its long-term growth prospects. Additionally, Uber is focusing on suburban and lower-density regions, where autonomous vehicles could help generate incremental demand.

Taking a Look at WRD’s Role in the Robotaxi Field

WeRide is rapidly establishing itself on the global stage through aggressive international expansion. Recently, WeRide announced an expansion of its strategic collaboration with Zhejiang Farizon New Energy Commercial Vehicle Group, the commercial vehicle division of Geely. Under the agreement, the companies plan to deliver 2,000 upgraded, purpose-built Robotaxi GXR vehicles by 2026, supporting WeRide’s efforts to scale its autonomous mobility services globally.

In August 2025, Southeast Asia’s leading superapp Grab GRAB revealed its plans to invest in WeRide to accelerate the rollout and commercialization of Level 4 autonomous robotaxis and shuttles across the region. The investment is expected to be completed by mid-2026.

Additionally, WeRide announced that it will introduce the GXR and Robobus autonomous vehicles in Singapore through Ai.R, Grab’s first autonomous ride service for consumers, which is operated in collaboration with the former. The initial rollout includes an 11-vehicle fleet operating across two routes in Punggol, marking Singapore’s first autonomous shuttle deployment in a residential neighborhood. Last month, WeRide and Grab achieved the first AV testing in the Punggol district. By early 2026, Ai.R is expected to start taking its first batch of passengers, improving access to key amenities including supermarkets, schools and major transport nodes.

WeRide’s expansion extends well beyond Asia. In the Middle East, its partnership with Uber in Abu Dhabi has already resulted in a growing fleet operating across highways, islands and airport routes. WeRide and Uber have launched a commercial robotaxi service in Abu Dhabi. Recently, the companies also launched autonomous robotaxi passenger services in Riyadh.

In China, WeRide runs Level 4 robotaxis in Shanghai through alliances with Chery Group and Jinjiang Taxi, connecting major transportation hubs and cultural destinations. WeRide is also deploying its autonomous shuttle services in multiple international markets. Its Robobus is already operational at Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore, the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris and various sites across Riyadh, serving as an efficient last-mile transportation solution. With regulatory approvals across six countries — Singapore, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, China, France and the United States — WeRide is emerging as a frontrunner in the global autonomous mobility space.

By expanding its fleets, forming strategic partnerships and introducing innovative service models, WeRide is rapidly scaling commercial operations and playing a transformative role in shaping the future of autonomous transportation.

How Do UBER and WRD’s Key Metrics Stack Up?

Shares of UBER have declined in double digits over the past six months. WRD’s shares have performed worse in the same time frame.

6-Month Price Comparison

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

WeRide, which began trading on the Nasdaq in 2024, appears to be pricier than Uber. WRD has a Value Score of F, while Uber has a Value Score of D.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Conclusion

China is emerging as a major force in the field of autonomous driving. Companies such as WRD have already tested self-driving vehicles in a wide range of environments, from congested city streets in Beijing to calmer suburban areas. They are now moving to the next phase — deploying robotaxi fleets not only within China, but internationally. In the near future, people in cities throughout the Middle East, Europe and Southeast Asia will be able to book driverless rides directly from their smartphones.

WeRide stands at the forefront of this transformation, supported by expanding fleets, cutting-edge technology and strong global partnerships. Through these efforts, the company is helping to turn robotaxis from a futuristic idea into a practical mode of transportation worldwide.

San Francisco-based Uber’s shares have dropped primarily on concerns regarding competition in the robotaxi and autonomous driving space. Analysts also seem to be turning more optimistic on WRD, with consensus price target signaling strong upside potential.

WeRide's Price Targets

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Based on our analysis, we can safely conclude that WRD emerges as a winner and appears to be a better investment option than Uber at the moment.

WRD carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) currently, while Uber has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.