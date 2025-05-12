Uber VS. Lyft Earnings: ETFs in Focus

Shares of Lyft LYFT and Uber UBER have taken opposite paths post Q1 2025 earnings releases last week. While Lyft shares surged more than 28% on May 9, thanks to buyback issuance and bookings growth, Uber shares slumped on May 7 after reporting mixed first-quarter 2025 results. Let’s delve a little deeper.

Lyft Stock Surges on Strong Results and Buyback Plan

Shares of Lyft recorded their best day on May 9 since February 2024, after the company announced an expanded share repurchase program and better-than-expected gross bookings.

Gross bookings rose 13% year over year to $4.16 billion, slightly ahead of the $4.15 billion forecast from StreetAccount, as quoted on CNBC. This marked Lyft’s 16th successive quarter of gross bookings growth.Rides increased 16% to 218.4 million, beating FactSet’s estimate of 215.1 million.

Lyft Reports Revenue Miss But Swings to Profit

Revenues grew 14% to $1.45 billion but fell slightly short of the $1.47 billion projection from LSEG. However, the company posted a net income of $2.57 million (1 cent per share), a significant turnaround from a $31.54 million net loss (8 cents per share) in the same quarter last year.

Lyft CEO Sees Strong Demand Despite Economic Concerns

In an interview with CNBC’s Squawk Box, CEO David Risher expressed confidence in consumer demand, stating there’s “nothing to worry about” despite broader concerns over economic uncertainty.

Lyft’s Share Buyback Program Expanded

Lyft’s board approved an increase in its share repurchase plan to $750 million, up from the previously authorized $500 million. The company plans to utilize $500 million over the next year as part of the buyback strategy.

Competitor Uber Faces Headwinds

Uber’s shares fell earlier this week after releasing mixed Q1 results. The company reported first-quarter earnings that surpassed Wall Street expectations but fell slightly short of revenue projections, leading to a 2.5% decline in stock price by market close on May 7.

However, Uber posted a net income of $1.78 billion (83 cents per share), a swing from a $654 million net loss (32 cents per share loss) in the same quarter last year.

Uber’s Focus on Autonomous Vehicles (AVs)

Uber is expanding aggressively into autonomous vehicle technology, calling it the “single greatest opportunity ahead” for the company.Uber reached an “annual run rate” of 1.5 million autonomous vehicle trips.

Its Waymo partnership in Austin exceeded expectations. Uber’s Additional AV collaborations with Volkswagen, Avride, May Mobility and Aurora also deserve mention. It also has global partners like WeRide,Pony.AI and Momenta.

Buy the Dip in Uber?

Although Uber shares fell initially, the stock’s prospects are not less hopeful. Its AV ventures should pay off over the long term. The stock has an upbeat VGM Score of B. Based on short-term price targets offered by 42 analysts, the average price target for Uber Technologies comes to $93.79.

The average price target represents an increase of 13.26% from the last closing price of $82.81. Investors can play Uber-heavy exchange-traded fund (ETF) iShares U.S. Transportation ETF IYT and Amplify Travel Tech ETF AWAY. Uber takes about 20% of the fund IYT and 8% of the fund AWAY.

Is Lyft a High Growth & Value Play?

Lyft shares have an upbeat Growth Score of A and a Value Score of B. While we may see rangebound trading in Lyft shares in the near term after their Friday’s awesome surge, the future outlook is positive for Lyft, too. One can tap the Lyft stock with ETFs like Trenchless Fund ETF RVER and Amplify Travel Tech ETF. LYFT has about 7.1% exposure to RVER and 5.6% exposure to AWAY.





Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amplify Travel Tech ETF (AWAY): ETF Research Reports

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (IYT): ETF Research Reports

Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.