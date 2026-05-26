Uber Technologies vs. Lyft: Comparing Quarterly Revenue Trajectories

Key Points

Uber Technologies currently demonstrates a substantially larger revenue base, maintaining a clear advantage over Lyft throughout the entire observed period.

Both companies experience distinct quarter-over-quarter fluctuations, but Uber Technologies displays a continuous upward trajectory over the last eight quarters, whereas Lyft maintains a mostly flat revenue profile.

Investors should monitor whether the absolute revenue gap between the two companies continues to widen or stabilizes as quarter-over-quarter patterns evolve.

10 stocks we like better than Uber Technologies ›

These ride-sharing leaders are making moves amid massive changes in transportation driven by artificial intelligence (AI) and self-driving technology. Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) and Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) are posting strong growth for their services, but the head-to-head comparison of recent growth and revenue size may give investors a big clue as to which company is best positioned to win.

Uber Technologies: Recent Revenue Trends

Uber Technologies operates a global technology network that connects consumers with independent providers for ridesharing, restaurant meal delivery, and freight transportation services.

The company announced a 21% year-over-year increase in revenue for the first quarter, along with new initiatives in robotaxis and expansion into hotel bookings. Uber has scaled its ridesharing platform into a profitable business, with operating profit reaching $1.9 billion in the quarter.

Lyft: Steady Growth

Lyft operates a multimodal transportation network that offers riders personalized, on-demand access to ridesharing, flexible car rentals, and shared bikes across the United States and Canada.

The company posted a 14% year-over-year increase in revenue in the first quarter. It recently announced an acquisition of Gett U.K., helping Lyft expand its operations into higher-value segments of the London market. It’s not as profitable as Uber, reporting an operating loss of $5.3 million last quarter.

Why Revenue Matters for Retail Investors

Revenue is the most fundamental measure of a company’s performance. Changes over time, particularly when comparing two companies in the same industry, can provide valuable insights about a company’s competitive position and ability to reach new customers.

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Quarterly Revenue for Uber Technologies and Lyft

Quarter (Period End) Uber Technologies Revenue Lyft Revenue Q2 2024 (June 2024) $10.7 billion $1.4 billion Q3 2024 (Sept. 2024) $11.2 billion $1.5 billion Q4 2024 (Dec. 2024) $12.0 billion $1.6 billion Q1 2025 (March 2025) $11.5 billion $1.5 billion Q2 2025 (June 2025) $12.7 billion $1.6 billion Q3 2025 (Sept. 2025) $13.5 billion $1.7 billion Q4 2025 (Dec. 2025) $14.4 billion $1.6 billion Q1 2026 (March 2026) $13.2 billion $1.7 billion

Data source: Company filings. Data as of May 19, 2026.

Foolish Take

There is a clear contrast between Uber and Lyft. While Uber experiences greater quarterly revenue volatility, it is growing faster off a larger revenue base.

Uber benefits from greater scale and global reach, allowing it to generate over $53 billion in annual revenue, compared to Lyft’s $6.5 billion.

Both companies are pursuing every opportunity to position themselves for more growth through partnerships. The stakes are massive as the future of transportation is in AI-powered self-driving vehicles.

For Lyft, Google’s Waymo is set to integrate with the Lyft app later this year. However, Uber boasts of a large network of 30 partners that will help it expand robotaxi services to 15 cities by the end of 2026.

Lyft expects continued growth this year, with gross bookings expected to accelerate in the near term. Investors will want to keep a close eye on whether it can accelerate its growth and narrow the gap with Uber. Given Lyft’s discounted share price, it may offer more upside from these levels than Uber, but this will heavily depend on execution and its ability to accelerate revenue growth.

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John Ballard has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Lyft, and Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.