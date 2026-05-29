Uber Technologies vs. DoorDash: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Uber Technologies leverages a massive global network spanning mobility, freight, and delivery to generate substantial free cash flow.

DoorDash maintains a dominant position in domestic food delivery while expanding aggressively into grocery and retail categories.

Which gig-economy leader is the better fit for your portfolio as the industry reaches maturity?

10 stocks we like better than Uber Technologies ›

The gig economy has evolved from a collection of experimental startups into a massive global infrastructure. Investors must now decide whether Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) or DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) offers better potential.

Uber operates as a global transportation platform, moving people and freight across dozens of countries. DoorDash focuses on local commerce, aiming to become the logistics layer for every neighborhood store. Both companies are now generating positive net income, yet their growth trajectories and valuation multiples differ significantly.

The case for Uber Technologies

Uber operates a massive global logistics network that connects riders with drivers and merchants with consumers. The company generates revenue through three primary segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight, serving over 15,000 cities worldwide. Nearly 15% of its mobility gross bookings originate from airport trips, making travel a critical driver of its high-margin business.

In FY 2025, revenue reached nearly $52.0 billion, up approximately 18.3% from the prior year. This top-line expansion supported a net income of close to $10.1 billion, resulting in a net margin of roughly 19.3%. These figures highlight a significant trend toward profitability as the company scales its advertising and membership programs.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is approximately 0.5x, which compares total debt to shareholder equity. The current ratio is nearly 1.1x, a measure of how well a company can pay its upcoming bills with current assets. For the full year, the business generated free cash flow of close to $9.8 billion, which is the cash remaining after paying for property and equipment. This capital provides flexibility to reinvest in tech stocks that support its platform.

The case for DoorDash

DoorDash functions as a local commerce platform that facilitates the delivery of food, groceries, and retail goods to over 56 million monthly active users. The company has successfully expanded its subscription services, boasting more than 35 million members across its DashPass and Wolt+ programs. By positioning itself as a neighborhood logistics partner, it has diversified away from purely restaurant-based delivery.

Revenue reached nearly $13.7 billion during FY 2025, an increase of approximately 27.9% over the previous fiscal year. The company reported a net income of close to $935.0 million, yielding a net margin of roughly 6.8%. While this is lower than its peer, it represents a notable swing into profitability from previous years.

Based on the December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is approximately 0.4x. Its current ratio of nearly 1.4x indicates the company has sufficient liquid assets to cover its short-term obligations. Free cash flow, or the cash produced after accounting for capital expenditures, was close to $2.2 billion for the year. Note that stock-based compensation represented roughly 43.2% of operating cash flow, which inflates reported cash generation since SBC is a non-cash expense added back in the cash flow statement.

Risk profile comparison

Uber faces risks regarding driver classification as employees, which could fundamentally change its business model and increase costs. Competition remains intense from companies like Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT)and Amazon(NASDAQ:AMZN), while autonomous vehicle development by Alphabet(NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL)or Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)could disrupt its current network. Additionally, the company is highly dependent on demand in major metropolitan areas and airports, making it vulnerable to local regulations or travel downturns.

DoorDash also navigates regulatory scrutiny over how it classifies its delivery workers, with potential reclassifications threatening its fee structure. It competes against deep-pocketed rivals such as Amazon and Uber Technologies, which can use their broader ecosystems to lure customers away. Furthermore, the company relies on Apple and Alphabet's mobile operating systems to reach its massive user base, making it susceptible to changes in app store terms.

Valuation comparison

Uber Technologies trades at a lower Forward P/E and P/S ratio. These metrics compare the share price to future earnings estimates and total revenue, respectively.

Metric Uber Technologies DoorDash Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 22.7x 61.8x 38.2x P/S ratio 2.9x 5.1x

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLK sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Uber and DoorDash have a lot in common. Both built their businesses around the gig economy, connecting consumers with independent workers through mobile apps. But they represent two different investment stories. My instinct is to invest in the company I patronize most often, but that might not be the right approach.

Uber began as a ride-sharing company, the one you’d call for a ride to the airport or a night out with the girls. But it’s become much more. Its people-moving business generates significant cash flow, but its delivery segment, Uber Eats, sets it up as a direct rival to DoorDash. The combination of the two provides diversification and makes Uber more flexible to deal with economic uncertainty.

DoorDash is another household name, known for delivering your takeout dinner. Its revenue growth is impressive, and management is investing in AI and even autonomous delivery. This innovation could shape the future of food delivery, and DoorDash could deliver significant growth. It’s expanded beyond restaurant food and now delivers groceries and other retail goods, but it lacks Uber’s diverse business model.

I’m more likely to be a DoorDash customer than Uber, but I’d be more likely to invest my money in shares of Uber. An investment in DoorDash is a bet on its future innovation and expansion, while Uber is already generating solid revenue. Uber’s diversification and current profitability make it the investment I’d choose in an uncertain market.

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Pamela Kock has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, DoorDash, Lyft, Tesla, and Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.