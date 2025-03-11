Uber Technologies Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Uber Technologies.

Looking at options history for Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) we detected 11 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 27% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 72% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $415,202 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $428,235.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $32.5 to $85.0 for Uber Technologies over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Uber Technologies options trades today is 1781.7 with a total volume of 576.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Uber Technologies's big money trades within a strike price range of $32.5 to $85.0 over the last 30 days.

Uber Technologies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UBER PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $4.7 $4.55 $4.7 $67.50 $177.6K 673 0 UBER CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $21.0 $20.75 $20.75 $55.00 $145.2K 137 70 UBER PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $10.95 $10.45 $10.95 $75.00 $135.7K 660 0 UBER CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $6.15 $5.95 $5.95 $72.50 $89.2K 477 20 UBER PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $10.85 $10.85 $10.85 $75.00 $75.9K 660 124

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies is a technology provider that matches riders with drivers, hungry people with restaurants and food couriers, and shippers with carriers. The firm's on-demand technology platform is currently utilized by traditional cars as well as autonomous vehicles, but could eventually be used for additional products and services, such as delivery via drones or electronic vehicle take-off and landing (eVTOL) technology. Uber operates in over 70 countries, with over 171 million users who order rides or food at least once a month.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Uber Technologies, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Uber Technologies Trading volume stands at 881,348, with UBER's price down by -1.54%, positioned at $71.94. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 57 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Uber Technologies

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $89.5.

* Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Piper Sandler lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $87. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Truist Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Uber Technologies, targeting a price of $92.

