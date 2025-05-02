Uber Technologies Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

San Francisco, California-based Uber Technologies, Inc. ( UBER ) provides a platform that allows users to access transportation and food ordering services. With a market cap of $169.5 billion , Uber operates the world’s largest mobility platform with its operations spanning approximately 70 countries and over 10,000 cities across the globe.

Shares of the mobility giant have notably outpaced the broader market over the past 52 weeks. UBER has advanced 19.3% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has gained 11.7%. Moreover, shares of UBER are up 34.1% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX’s 4.7% decline.

Looking closer, Uber Technologies has also outperformed the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund's (XLK) 9.7% rise over the past 52 weeks and 8.4% decline on a YTD basis.

Despite reporting the strongest quarter ever, Uber Technologies’ stock plunged 7.6% after the release of its Q4 results on Feb. 5. Driven by record demand for mobility as well as delivery, Uber’s revenues surged 20.4% year-over-year to approximately $12 billion, exceeding the Street’s expectations by 1.7%. Meanwhile, its income from operations increased by a notable 18.1% year-over-year to $770 million. Furthermore, the company reported a staggering 122.1% year-over-year growth in free cash flows, totaling $1.7 billion.

However, due to a stronger dollar, Uber’s gross bookings growth guidance for Q1 2024 fell below the Street’s expectations, leading to a sharp decline in stock prices. Nonetheless, Uber stock rebounded 8.6% in the next trading session.

For the current fiscal year 2025, ending in December, analysts expect UBER's EPS to decline nearly 45% year-over-year to $2.51. The company's earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing on another occasion.

Among the 47 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 35 “Strong Buy” ratings, three “Moderate Buys,” and nine “Holds.”

This configuration is slightly less bullish than three months ago, with 36 “Strong Buy” ratings on the stock.

On Apr. 3, Wells Fargo (WFC) analyst Ken Gawrelski raised UBER's price target to $90 while maintaining an “Overweight” rating.

As of writing, Uber Technologies' mean price target of $89.43 implies a 10.6% premium to current price levels, while the Street-high target of $115 suggests a staggering 42.2% upside potential.

