Uber Technologies Reports Net Income In Q1

(RTTNews) - Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) reported first-quarter net income attributable to company of $1.78 billion compared to a loss of $654 million, prior year. Profit per share was $0.83 compared to a loss of $0.32. Adjusted EBITDA grew 35% to $1.9 billion.

First quarter revenue grew 14% year-over-year to $11.5 billion, or 17% on a constant currency basis. Trips during the quarter grew 18% year-over-year to 3.0 billion. Gross Bookings grew 14% to $42.8 billion, or 18% on a constant currency basis.

For second quarter, the company anticipates: gross bookings of $45.75 billion to $47.25 billion, representing growth of 16% to 20% on a constant currency basis, and adjusted EBITDA of $2.02 billion to $2.12 billion, which represents 29% to 35% growth.

