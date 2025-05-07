Markets
UBER

Uber Technologies Reports Net Income In Q1

May 07, 2025 — 08:44 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) reported first-quarter net income attributable to company of $1.78 billion compared to a loss of $654 million, prior year. Profit per share was $0.83 compared to a loss of $0.32. Adjusted EBITDA grew 35% to $1.9 billion.

First quarter revenue grew 14% year-over-year to $11.5 billion, or 17% on a constant currency basis. Trips during the quarter grew 18% year-over-year to 3.0 billion. Gross Bookings grew 14% to $42.8 billion, or 18% on a constant currency basis.

For second quarter, the company anticipates: gross bookings of $45.75 billion to $47.25 billion, representing growth of 16% to 20% on a constant currency basis, and adjusted EBITDA of $2.02 billion to $2.12 billion, which represents 29% to 35% growth.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

UBER

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.