Uber Technologies Introduces Uber Ski For Winter Destinations Worldwide

November 13, 2025 — 08:22 am EST

(RTTNews) - Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) introduced a new way to reach winter destinations worldwide: Uber Ski. The company said, throughout the top ski destinations in the US, France, Switzerland and soon Canada, Uber Ski is the best way to get to the slopes this season. Uber Ski is a seasonal product offering that can be reserved up to 90 days in advance. Riders can reserve a vehicle that's large enough to accommodate up to four people.

"We are thrilled to offer skiers and snowboarders alike a convenient and reliable way to get to the mountain this season," said Adib Roumani, Director of Engineering at Uber.

Also, Uber is teaming up with Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN), a mountain resort operator, to offer streamlined travel planning that gets guests to the mountain.

