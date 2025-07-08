Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) Opinions on Autonomous Vehicle Expansion

Recent discussions on X about Uber Technologies, Inc. have been buzzing with optimism, largely driven by the company’s strides in autonomous vehicle (AV) technology and strong analyst endorsements. Posts on the platform highlight a significant boost in confidence following reports of partnerships with self-driving technology firms and ambitious plans to integrate thousands of AVs into their ride-hailing network by late 2025. Many users are captivated by the potential for Uber to tap into a massive market opportunity with AVs, with some citing analyst price target increases as a sign of robust future growth.

Additionally, there’s a notable focus on Uber’s stock reaching all-time highs, with conversations reflecting excitement over recent revenue growth and operational momentum. Some users have pointed out competitive pressures from other robotaxi initiatives, raising questions about market share in the AV space, yet the overall tone remains upbeat as Uber’s network strength is seen as a key advantage. The blend of technological innovation and financial performance keeps the dialogue engaging, with many anticipating how Uber will navigate this transformative phase.

Uber Technologies, Inc. Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $UBER stock 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UBER stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 05/15 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 01/29, 01/23.

on 05/15 and 2 sales worth up to on 01/29, 01/23. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 04/07 and 1 sale worth up to $100,000 on 05/12.

on 04/07 and 1 sale worth up to on 05/12. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 01/15 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/07, 04/01.

on 01/15 and 2 sales worth up to on 04/07, 04/01. REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN sold up to $15,000 on 03/27.

on 03/27. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/10 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 02/25.

on 03/10 and 1 sale worth up to on 02/25. REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 02/26.

Uber Technologies, Inc. Insider Trading Activity

Uber Technologies, Inc. insiders have traded $UBER stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UBER stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JILL HAZELBAKER (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 65,884 shares for an estimated $5,512,709 .

. TONY WEST (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 46,866 shares for an estimated $3,308,324 .

. NIKKI KRISHNAMURTHY (SVP and Chief People Officer) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $1,431,394

PRASHANTH MAHENDRA-RAJAH (CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,500 shares for an estimated $440,000.

Uber Technologies, Inc. Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,282 institutional investors add shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. stock to their portfolio, and 741 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Uber Technologies, Inc. Government Contracts

We have seen $269,206 of award payments to $UBER over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

Uber Technologies, Inc. Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $UBER recently. We have seen 22 analysts offer price targets for $UBER in the last 6 months, with a median target of $100.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Ken Gawrelski from Uber Technologies set a target price of $120.0 on 07/07/2025

