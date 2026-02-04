Markets
Uber Technologies, Inc. Reports Retreat In Q4 Profit

February 04, 2026 — 07:02 am EST

(RTTNews) - Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) reported earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $296 million, or $0.14 per share. This compares with $6.883 billion, or $3.21 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Uber Technologies, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.496 billion or $0.71 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 20.1% to $14.366 billion from $11.959 billion last year.

Uber Technologies, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $296 Mln. vs. $6.883 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.14 vs. $3.21 last year. -Revenue: $14.366 Bln vs. $11.959 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 0.65 To $ 0.72

