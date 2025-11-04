Uber Technologies, Inc. Bottom Line Rises In Q3, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $6.626 billion, or $3.11 per share. This compares with $2.612 billion, or $1.20 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.69 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 20.4% to $13.467 billion from $11.188 billion last year.

Uber Technologies, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

