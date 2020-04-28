Uber Technologies CTO Thuan Pham To Resign

(RTTNews) - Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) Tuesday announced that its Chief Technology Officer Thuan Pham notified of his intention to resign, effective as of May 16, 2020.

Pham stated: "While the work is never done, I feel comfortable hanging up my hat at a time when the Uber Engineering team is at peak productivity, we have built robust system scale and stability, and are well prepared to face the future. This has been a labor of love for me, and I am so proud of what we have done as a team."

CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said, "As the leader of our engineering organization for the last seven years, Thuan has made important contributions that have helped make Uber into the global technology platform it is today. I am grateful for his leadership and we all wish him the best in the future."

Earlier this month, Uber withdrew its 2020 guidance due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The ride hailing service also warned that its net losses would widen by $1.9 billion to $2.2 billion due to impairment charges.

The company withdrew its financial outlook stating that "it is impossible to predict with precision the pandemic's cumulative impact on our future financial results."

Uber will report its first-quarter earnings on May 7, after the closing bell.

