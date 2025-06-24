$UBER stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$UBER stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,602,547,542 of trading volume.

$UBER Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $UBER:

$UBER insiders have traded $UBER stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UBER stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JILL HAZELBAKER (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 65,884 shares for an estimated $5,512,709 .

. TONY WEST (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 46,866 shares for an estimated $3,308,324 .

. NIKKI KRISHNAMURTHY (SVP and Chief People Officer) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $1,431,394

PRASHANTH MAHENDRA-RAJAH (CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,500 shares for an estimated $440,000.

$UBER Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,304 institutional investors add shares of $UBER stock to their portfolio, and 879 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$UBER Government Contracts

We have seen $269,206 of award payments to $UBER over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$UBER Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $UBER stock 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UBER stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$UBER Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $UBER in the last several months. We have seen 9 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/18/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/30/2025

Tigress Financial issued a "Buy" rating on 05/23/2025

Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 05/21/2025

Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 05/05/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/21/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 02/21/2025

$UBER Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $UBER recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $UBER in the last 6 months, with a median target of $100.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Ivan Feinseth from Tigress Financial set a target price of $110.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Ken Gawrelski from Wells Fargo set a target price of $90.0 on 04/03/2025

