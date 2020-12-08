Uber Sells ATG Self-Driving Unit

Monday marked the end of Uber Technology's (NYSE: UBER) attempt to develop in-house autonomous driving capability. The rideshare giant and self-driving tech specialist Aurora announced in a joint press release that the latter has purchased Uber's Advanced Technologies Group (ATG), its self-driving solutions division. The price of the deal was not disclosed.

Although it will no longer be the owner of ATG, Uber still stands to reap the benefits of its work. The company is forging a strategic partnership in the autonomous driving field. To cement this arrangement, Uber will invest $400 million in Aurora and CEO Dara Khosrowshahi will join the latter company's board.

Image source: Uber Technologies.

Uber will not be the first beneficiary of ATG's autonomous solutions. Instead, these will be directed to self-driving trucks. As with other elements of this deal, the two companies did not provide further details.

"For the last five years, our phenomenal team at ATG has been at the forefront of this effort -- and in joining forces with Aurora, they are now in pole position to deliver on that promise even faster," Khosrowshahi said in the press release.

Although virtually no financial figures were mentioned in the press release, research into autonomous driving is generally considered to be arduous and very expensive.

While Uber is losing the chance to develop and ultimately leverage such technology on its own, it stands to save significant amounts of capital by no longer having this in-house. As it continues to post considerable bottom-line losses -- particularly during the coronavirus pandemic, which has kept many would-be riders at home -- this move should help push it closer to profitability.

10 stocks we like better than Uber Technologies

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Uber Technologies wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.