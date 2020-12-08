Markets
UBER

Uber Sells ATG Self-Driving Unit

Contributor
Eric Volkman The Motley Fool
Published

Monday marked the end of Uber Technology's (NYSE: UBER) attempt to develop in-house autonomous driving capability. The rideshare giant and self-driving tech specialist Aurora announced in a joint press release that the latter has purchased Uber's Advanced Technologies Group (ATG), its self-driving solutions division. The price of the deal was not disclosed.

Although it will no longer be the owner of ATG, Uber still stands to reap the benefits of its work. The company is forging a strategic partnership in the autonomous driving field. To cement this arrangement, Uber will invest $400 million in Aurora and CEO Dara Khosrowshahi will join the latter company's board.

Uber driver with two passengers in the backseat.

Image source: Uber Technologies.

Uber will not be the first beneficiary of ATG's autonomous solutions. Instead, these will be directed to self-driving trucks. As with other elements of this deal, the two companies did not provide further details.

"For the last five years, our phenomenal team at ATG has been at the forefront of this effort -- and in joining forces with Aurora, they are now in pole position to deliver on that promise even faster," Khosrowshahi said in the press release.

Although virtually no financial figures were mentioned in the press release, research into autonomous driving is generally considered to be arduous and very expensive.

While Uber is losing the chance to develop and ultimately leverage such technology on its own, it stands to save significant amounts of capital by no longer having this in-house. As it continues to post considerable bottom-line losses -- particularly during the coronavirus pandemic, which has kept many would-be riders at home -- this move should help push it closer to profitability.

10 stocks we like better than Uber Technologies
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Uber Technologies wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UBER

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular