Uber Rolls Out 'Uber One' Monthly, Yearly Membership Program - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) announced Wednesday the launch of Uber One, a brand new membership program that brings together the best of Uber rides, delivery and groceries under one platform. The membership program provides discounts and exclusive experiences across both rides and delivery.

Uber One offers elevated access to all of Uber: rides, delivery, and groceries, with members getting preferred pricing, unlimited $0 delivery on select orders, guaranteed 5% off, premium support, as well as surprise and delight perks.

Uber One offers member-only upgrades such as top-rated drivers on rides, premium support, and the new Uber One Promise: members get $5 in Uber Cash on eligible deliveries if its Latest Arrival estimate (shown after an order is placed) is wrong.

The membership will be available for $9.99 per month or an annual price of $99.99. To celebrate the launch of Uber One, the annual plan will be offered at a special price of $49.99, which is 50% off the regular annual plan price, from November 17 to 29.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.