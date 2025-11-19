UBER Rolls Out Ski Rides: Is Winter Travel About to Change?

To facilitate travel this winter, Uber Technologies UBER has launched Uber Ski, a seasonal travel option designed to make getting to and from top mountain destinations easier than ever. The service is available till the end of March.

Uber Ski allows riders to reserve vehicles spacious enough for up to four passengers in addition to their gear. As part of Uber Reserve, trips can be booked up to 90 days in advance, providing travelers with added convenience during peak ski season. Uber Ski will be available throughout leading winter destinations in the United States, France, Switzerland and Canada, offering a streamlined way to reach the slopes without logistical hassles.

It has partnered with Vail Resorts MTN — the world’s largest mountain resort operator — to enable users to purchase an Epic Pass or Epic Day Pass directly in the app when booking their Uber Ski ride. Through the partnership with Vail Resorts, Uber aims to offer streamlined travel planning that gets guests to the mountain.

The Epic Pass offers unlimited, unrestricted season-long access to premier resorts worldwide, including Vail and Breckenridge (CO), Park City Mountain (UT), Heavenly (CA), Stowe (VT), Whistler Blackcomb (Canada) and Crans-Montana (Switzerland).

For those skiing only a few days, Epic 1-7 Day Passes offer savings of up to 65% off lift tickets. The customer-friendly nature of the service can be gauged from the fact that Pass holders also receive 20% off on-mountain dining, lodging, group lessons, equipment rentals and other benefits. After Epic Passes conclude their sales period in December, customers can continue to secure lift tickets to Vail Resorts’ mountains via Uber Ski.

The rollout of Uber Ski may be interpreted as a key strategic effort to deepen customer loyalty while driving higher engagement during the winter travel season.

Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of UBER have gained 50.6% so far this year compared with the Zacks Internet-Services industry’s 47.5% growth in the same timeframe. Rival Lyft LYFT has gained even more.

YTD Price Comparison

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, UBER trades at a 12-month forward price-to-sales of 3.22X. UBER is inexpensive compared with its industry. However, its shares appear to be pricier than those of LYFT. Uber and Lyft currently have a Value Score of D and B, respectively.

UBER's P/S F12M vs. Industry & LYFT

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UBER’s third-quarter, fourth-quarter, full-year 2025 and 2026 earnings have moved north over the past 60 days.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Estimates have moved north for Lyft as well for the past 60 days.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

UBER's Zacks Rank

UBER currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

