UBER Resumes Shared Rides Service Across Some U.S. Cities

Uber Technologies UBER has resumed its shared-ride service in some cities in the United States after suspending the same in 2020 due to the pandemic.



UBER said that UberX Share is currently available in cities like New York City; Los Angeles; Chicago; San Francisco; Phoenix, AZ; San Diego, CA; Portland, OR; Indianapolis, IN and Pittsburgh, PA. The company expects to expand the service to other cities this summer.



Riders booking an UberX Share will receive an instant discount of up to 20% off the total fare if matched with a co-rider along the way. The service will only match riders heading in the same direction to prevent delays in pick ups and drop offs. Riders will arrive at their destination “no more than 8 minutes later than an UberX ride”, UBER said.

Uber Technologies, Inc. Price

Uber Technologies, Inc. price | Uber Technologies, Inc. Quote

The shared ride service is a more sustainable choice for customers as two or more people ride on one car, reducing the number of cars on the roads, UBER said. This way, transportation can be made more affordable by reducing gas usage, vehicle miles and emissions per passenger, the company added.

