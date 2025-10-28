Markets
UBER

Uber To Reportedly Invest In Pony AI And WeRide

October 28, 2025 — 11:43 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Tuesday, Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is planning to make strategic investments in Pony AI and WeRide, two of China's leading autonomous driving companies, who have filed prospectuses for initial public offerings in Hong Kong, according to several media reports.

The company intends to invest about $100 million in Guangzhou-based Pony AI's share sale, whereas it has not disclosed expected amount in WeRide's listing.

However, the investment discussions are ongoing and may change later, the reports added.

Currently, Uber's stock is trading at $96.42 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

UBER

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.