Uber To Reportedly Invest In Pony AI And WeRide

(RTTNews) - Tuesday, Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is planning to make strategic investments in Pony AI and WeRide, two of China's leading autonomous driving companies, who have filed prospectuses for initial public offerings in Hong Kong, according to several media reports.

The company intends to invest about $100 million in Guangzhou-based Pony AI's share sale, whereas it has not disclosed expected amount in WeRide's listing.

However, the investment discussions are ongoing and may change later, the reports added.

Currently, Uber's stock is trading at $96.42 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.