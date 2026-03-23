Uber Is Quietly Expanding Into a Multitrillion-Dollar Market

Key Points

Uber is expanding beyond ride-hailing into local commerce.

The existing network gives Uber a powerful advantage.

New monetization layers could boost profitability.

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Most investors still think of Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) as a ride-hailing company. Some may also know its food delivery business, Uber Eats. But that framing is starting to look incomplete.

Behind the scenes, Uber is steadily expanding into a much larger opportunity, one that goes far beyond transporting people and delivering meals. The company is positioning itself at the center of local commerce and logistics, a market measured in the trillions of dollars globally.

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From rides to a broader commerce platform

Uber's core business still involves mobility. But over time, it has layered on additional services that extend far beyond transportation. Delivery is the clearest example. What started as restaurant delivery has expanded into:

Grocery

Retail

Convenience items

Other everyday goods

On its latestearnings call management highlighted that grocery and retail alone represent a trillion-dollar opportunity, with significant room for expansion. This matters because it changes how investors should think about Uber. Instead of a ride-hailing company with a delivery side business, Uber increasingly looks like a platform that connects consumers with local goods and services on demand.

Think local e-commerce. The same network, more use cases. What makes this strategy compelling is that Uber doesn't need to build an entirely new business from scratch. It already has a global user base, a network of drivers, merchant relationships, and routing and dispatch infrastructure.

Each new category can be plugged into that existing system. That creates a powerful flywheel. More merchants increase selection. More selection attracts more users. More users create greater demand on the platform, which in turn attracts more drivers and couriers.

Over time, that network becomes increasingly difficult to replicate. Uber is essentially taking the infrastructure it built for ride-hailing and applying it to a broader set of local commerce use cases, giving the company enormous economies of scale.

Growth is coming from new markets, not just cities

Another important detail from theearnings callis where growth is happening.

Uber noted that less-dense markets are growing 1.5 to 2 times faster than those in major cities, yet these areas still represent a relatively small share of total trips. That suggests Uber's expansion is not just about deepening its presence in large urban centers. It's also about extending its model into suburban and smaller markets, where penetration remains low.

At the same time, the company continues to expand internationally. In fact, 60% of mobility gross bookings already come from outside the U.S., highlighting the global nature of its opportunity. Taken together, these facts point to a business that still has a meaningful runway, both geographically and across new categories.

New profit layers are emerging

As Uber expands into local commerce, it's also starting to build new monetization layers on top of its platform. Advertising is one example. Uber initially believed advertising in delivery would reach about 2% of gross bookings. But that figure has already been exceeded, and management now sees a larger opportunity. Because advertising monetizes existing demand, it generally carries higher margins than core logistics operations.

In addition, subscription products like Uber One are helping increase user engagement and retention, further strengthening the ecosystem. For perspective, it has 46 million members, growing at a rate of more than 50%. These members accounted for 50% of Uber's gross bookings.

What does this mean for investors?

Uber is no longer just a transportation company. It is gradually evolving into a platform that connects consumers with a wide range of local goods and services, from rides and meals to groceries and retail products.

That shift expands its total addressable market and opens the door to new revenue streams, including higher-margin businesses like advertising. Importantly, Uber doesn't need to win every category to benefit. As long as it remains the platform where demand and supply meet, it can continue to grow alongside the broader local commerce ecosystem.

For investors, that's the key takeaway. Uber's long-term potential may depend less on how many rides it completes and more on how central it becomes to everyday local transactions.

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Lawrence Nga has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.