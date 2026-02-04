UBER Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Decrease Year Over Year

Uber Technologies UBER reported mixed fourth-quarter 2025 results, wherein earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate while revenues surpassed the mark. Quarterly earnings per share (EPS) of 71 cents missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 79 cents and declined 77.8% year over year.

Total revenues of $14.3 billion outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.2 billion. The top line jumped 20.1% year over year on a reported basis and 19% on a constant currency basis.

In the reported quarter, the majority (57.1%) of the company’s revenues came from Mobility. Revenues from this segment jumped 19% year over year on a reported basis and 18% on a constant currency basis to $8.20 billion. Revenues from the Delivery segment increased 30% year over year on a reported basis and 29% on a constant currency basis to $4.89 billion. Freight revenues were $1.27 billion, almost flat year over year on a reported basis and down 1% on a constant currency basis.

Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter surged 35% year over year to $2.48 billion. The reported figure lies within the guided range of $2.41 billion to $2.51 billion.

Gross bookings from Mobility improved 20% year over year on a reported basis and 19% on a constant currency basis to $27.44 billion. Gross bookings from Delivery augmented 26% year over year on a reported basis as well as on a constant currency basis to $25.43 billion. Gross bookings from Freight came in at $1.26 million in the fourth quarter, down 1% year over year on a reported basis as well as on a constant currency basis.

Total gross bookings ascended 22% year over year on a reported basis as well as on a constant currency basis to $54.14 billion. The reported figure lies above the guided range of $52.25 billion to $53.75billion.

Uber exited the fourth quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $7.10 billion compared with $8.43 billion at the end of the prior quarter. Long-term debt, net of the current portion, was $10.5 billion compared with $10.6 billion at the end of the prior quarter.

Operating cash flow was $2.88 billion in the reported quarter. The free cash flow was $2.80 billion.

UBER’s 1Q26 Guidance

For the first quarter of 2026, Uber expects gross bookings of$52.00 billion to $53.50 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 17-21% on a constant currency basis.

Adjusted EPS is expected to be in the range of $0.65-$0.72, reflecting year-over-year growth of 37% at the midpoint. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at 76 cents per share.

The adjusted EBITDA is estimated to be in the range of $2.37 billion-$2.47 billion.

Key Sectoral Players to Report Q4 results

Uber’s main competitor, Lyft LYFT, is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 10. The company has an Earnings ESP of -3.13% and a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.

We expect Lyft's performance in the to-be-reported quarter to have been boosted by an uptick in total revenues. Its top-line growth is likely to have been driven by an increase in active riders as the ride-share market rebounds from the pandemic lows. However, high inflation might hurt results in the to-be-reported quarter.

Another key player from the broader Computer and Technology sector, DoorDash DASH, is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 18. DASH has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) at present.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fourth-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $3.98 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 38.3%. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at 57 cents per share, implying a rise of 72.7% from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the past four quarters and missed twice, with the average positive surprise being 10.68%.

