UBER Q3 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Improve Year Over Year

Uber TechnologiesUBER reported solid third-quarter 2025 results, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Quarterly earnings per share of $3.11 outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 67 cents and improved more than 100% year over year.

Total revenues of $13.46 billion outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13.26 billion. The top line jumped 20.4% year over year on a reported basis and 19% on a constant currency basis.

In the reported quarter, the majority (57%) of the company’s revenues came from Mobility. Revenues from this segment jumped 20% year over year on a reported basis and 18% on a constant currency basis to $7.68 billion. The actual segmental sales figure was above our expectation of $7.50 billion.

Uber Technologies, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Uber Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Uber Technologies, Inc. Quote

Revenues from the Delivery segment increased 29% year over year on a reported basis and 27% on a constant currency basis to $4.47 billion. The actual segmental sales figure was above our expectation of $4.06 billion.

Freight revenues were $1.30 billion, almost flat year over year on a reported basis and on a constant currency basis. The actual segmental sales figure was below our expectation of $1.31 billion.

Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter surged 33% year over year to $2.25 billion. The reported figure lies within the guided range of $2.19 billion to $2.29 billion.

Gross bookings from Mobility improved 20% year over year on a reported basis and 19% on a constant currency basis to $25.11 billion. Gross bookings from Delivery augmented 25% year over year on a reported basis and 24% on a constant currency basis to $23.32 billion. Gross bookings from Freight came in at $1.30 million in the third quarter, almost flat year over year on a reported basis and on a constant currency basis.

Total gross bookings ascended 21% year over year on a reported basis and on a constant currency basis to $49.74 billion. The reported figure lies within the guided range of $48.25 billion-$49.75 billion.

Uber exited the third quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $8.43 billion compared with $6.43 billion at the end of the prior quarter. Long-term debt, net of the current portion, was $10.6 billion compared with $9.57 billion at the end of the prior quarter.

Operating cash flow came in at $2.32 billion in the reported quarter. The free cash flow was $2.23 billion.

UBER’s 4Q25 Guidance

For the fourth quarter of 2025, Uber expects gross bookings in the range of $52.25 billion-$53.75 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 17-21% on a constant currency basis.

The adjusted EBITDA is estimated to be in the range of $2.41 billion to $2.51 billion, suggesting year-over-year growth of 31% to 36%.

Currently, UBER carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Key Sectoral Player to Report Q3 Result

Uber’s main competitor, Lyft LYFT is scheduled to report third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 5, after market close.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and revenues is pegged at 30 cents per share and $1.7 billion, respectively.The earnings estimate for the to-be-reported quarter has remained stable over the past 60 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues indicates an 11.6% uptick from the year-ago quarter’s figure. The same for quarterly earnings indicates a 3.5% increase from the year-ago quarter’s figure.

The company’s earnings surpassed estimates in two of the last four quarters (missed on the other two occasions), the average beat being 15.8%.

Q3 Performance of Another Sectoral Player

Another key player from the broader Computer and Technology sector, Alphabet’s GOOGL third-quarter 2025 earnings of $2.87 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 26.99% and jumped 35.4% year over year.

Revenues of $102.35 billion increased 16% year over year (15% at constant currency). Net revenues, excluding total traffic acquisition costs (TAC) (the portion of revenues shared with Google’s partners and the amount paid to distribution partners and others who direct traffic to Google’s website), were $87.47 billion, which surpassed the consensus mark by 3%. The figure rose 17.3% year over year. TAC of $14.88 billion rose 8.4% year over year.

