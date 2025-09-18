Uber Partners Flytrex To Launch Drone Delivery On Uber Eats Platform

Markets
(RTTNews) - Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) and Flytrex, Inc. announced Thursday they have inked a strategic partnership to launch drone delivery on the Uber Eats platform. The service is expected to begin with Uber Eats pilot markets in the U.S. by the end of the year.

Uber is making its first investment in drone technology with Flytrex to accelerate the development and deployment of drone delivery technology.

The new service combines Flytrex's proven autonomous drone delivery system with Uber's global platform and logistics expertise, creating a fully integrated end-to-end experience designed for speed, safety, and scale.

Uber aims to build the world's most flexible, multimodal delivery network, expanding beyond cars, bikes, and couriers to sidewalk robots and now autonomous aerial delivery.

Flytrex, one of only four drone delivery providers authorized by the FAA for Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) operations, brings technology and operational expertise to Uber that will enable consumers to receive orders in minutes while reducing congestion and emissions.

Integrating Flytrex's BVLOS-certified drones with the vast network of restaurants, merchants, and consumers on the Uber platform, will unlock faster, safer, and more cost-efficient last-mile logistics at scale. It will significantly reduce delivery times, lower costs, and cut emissions compared to traditional methods.

