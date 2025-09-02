Uber Joins Hands With Best Buy To Deliver Electronic Products

(RTTNews) - Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) on Tuesday announced a new partnership with Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) that will bring consumer electronic products from over 800 stores to the Uber Eats platform.

Effective from September 2, Best Buy customers can order a range of electronics, appliances, and tech essentials on Uber Eats for delivery right to their doorsteps.

From headphones and chargers to laptops, gaming gear, and small appliances, Best Buy customers will receive on-demand delivery or scheduled drop-offs, all within the Uber Eats app.

