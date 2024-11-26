Uber introduces Scaled Solutions to enable AI and MT for enterprises

Uber (UBER) said in part, in a blog posting: “As we’ve scaled Uber to power more than 28M trips across mobility and delivery every day, we have invested in innovation in product, platform, and artificial intelligence AI and machine learning ML. To enable these, we’ve created a world-class technology platform that is designed to meet our evolving requirements across data labeling, testing, and localization. We’re now making this available to you. Uber’s Scaled Solutions helps you grow your business with our technology, tools, and platform supported by high-quality, nuanced analysts, testers, and independent data operators. Our tech program managers will be your strategic thought partners in supporting your dynamic and scaled requirements…At Uber, many of our most difficult challenges-from improving safety and ETAs to recommending food items to finding the best match between riders and drivers, couriers, merchants, and Uber Eats users, and more-have benefited from AI and machine learning. We’ve developed human-powered AI/ML solutions to cover the end-to-end workflow of managing data; training, evaluating, and deploying models; and making and monitoring predictions. Leverage our expertise in generative AI, computer vision, NLP (natural language processing), autonomy, and much more. Our quality, scale, and agility in text, audio, video, LiDAR, search, images, documents, animations/anime, and more help ensure that you excel. With our demonstrated experience in areas such as multimodal models, advanced language understanding, and cutting-edge visual recognition systems, we’re your ideal partner to advance your AI/ML projects.”

