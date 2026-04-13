Uber Expands Hope Rides Program To Florida

(RTTNews) - Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) and Alliance for HOPE International have announced the expansion of their Hope Rides program to Florida, with services now available at the CASA Family Justice Center (FJC). Hope Rides is a national initiative that provides Uber rides to survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking.

Building on its 2025 launch, the program is set to grow from 18 to 30 Family Justice Centers across the United States this year. Since its introduction last July, the partnership has already facilitated more than 21,000 miles of travel, ensuring survivors can safely access critical resources.

Since launching in 2025, Hope Rides has provided over 2,000 rides to survivors across 12 states. These rides have helped individuals reach the comprehensive, wraparound services offered at Family Justice Centers. Participating centers report that transportation support has significantly reduced missed appointments, increased survivor engagement, and strengthened overall safety planning.

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) ended the regular trading session at $72.34, climbing $1.86 or 2.64%. Later in overnight trading, the stock inched up further to $72.38.

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