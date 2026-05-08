UBER Expands Delivery Options Via ULTA Deal: A Growth Catalyst?

Uber Technologies UBER and Ulta Beauty ULTA, the largest specialty beauty retailer in the United States, announced the launch of more than 1,500 Ulta Beauty stores on the Uber Eats marketplace. Ahead of Mother’s Day, customers nationwide can access a wide selection of beauty and wellness products, including makeup, skincare, haircare, fragrances, tools, devices and other essentials, through on-demand or scheduled delivery. The collaboration offers shoppers a convenient way to purchase gifts or replenish everyday products.

The inclusion of Ulta Beauty further expands Uber Eats’ beauty and retail offerings by providing customers with products across multiple categories and price ranges. Consumers can now explore thousands of items from more than 600 brands available through Ulta Beauty, all accessible via the Uber Eats app with same-day delivery options.

Uber One members will continue to receive benefits such as zero delivery fees on eligible orders, along with additional exclusive savings.

Ulta Beauty stated that the partnership supports its focus on offering flexible and convenient shopping experiences, enabling customers to discover and purchase preferred beauty and wellness products whenever required. The collaboration also strengthens the company’s omnichannel capabilities by delivering products directly to customers quickly and efficiently.

The agreement highlights Uber Eats’ ongoing expansion beyond food delivery into retail segments such as beauty, electronics and home improvement. By integrating Ulta Beauty’s extensive nationwide presence, Uber Eats aims to enhance product selection and accessibility for consumers across the country.

Uber noted that growing consumer demand for variety and convenience in beauty shopping makes the partnership significant, as it allows customers to easily purchase products ranging from skincare essentials to last-minute gifts and receive them directly at their doorstep.

To place an order, users need to open the Uber Eats app, navigate to the Retail or Beauty category, select the nearest Ulta Beauty store, browse available products, add items to the cart, choose a preferred delivery time and track the order in real time.

The Uber Eats division has been growing through multiple deals. Last year, Uber inked a deal with retailer Best Buy BBY for on-demand delivery. The deal brought consumer electronics from more than 800 stores to the Uber Eats platform. The tie-up enabled Best Buy customers throughout the United States to order a wide range of electronics, appliances and tech essentials on Uber Eats for delivery to their doorsteps. The partnership allowed Uber Eats and Best Buy to make the latest technology more accessible than ever, thereby reflecting the deal’s customer-friendly nature.

UBER’s Share Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of UBER have declined in double digits (% wise) over the past six months. Owing to the downbeat performance, UBER’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Internet-Services industry over the same time frame.

6-Month Price Comparison

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, UBER trades at a 12-month forward price-to-sales of 2.57X. UBER is inexpensive compared with its industry.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

See how the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Uber’s earnings has been revised over the past 90 days.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

UBER's Zacks Rank

UBER currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.