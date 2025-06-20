Markets
Uber Expands AI Solutions Globally With New Tools, Data Services

(RTTNews) - Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER), on Friday, announced a major expansion of its AI data services division, AI Solutions, to support AI labs and businesses around the world.

The new services include custom data tools to help build smarter AI models and agents, access to global digital task networks, and resources to make developing and testing AI systems faster and easier.

The company has launched AI Solutions in 30 countries, connecting global talent with companies for tasks like translation and annotation.

It also introduced a data service offering ready-to-use and custom datasets to train AI models.

The platform supports AI agent training with realistic workflows, multilingual data, and high-quality annotations.

The company aims to be the human intelligence layer for AI, with plans for a simple, AI-powered interface for managing data tasks.

