Uber Eats, Starship To Reportedly Bring Autonomous Delivery Services In UK, Europe And US

(RTTNews) - Uber Eats has partnered with robotics company Starship Technologies to offer an autonomous delivery service in the UK, Europe and the US, according to several media reports.

The services will initially start in Leeds next month, followed by the expansion of services in multiple European regions and the US in 2026 and 2027, respectively.

The reports stated that the services will be carried out by about 10 Uber liveried robots with capability to complete the deliveries in under 30 minutes for distances of up to two miles.

"Together with Starship, we're bringing this future to life across multiple continents, leveraging Uber's global scale and Starship's proven autonomy to deliver efficient and affordable experiences for consumers and merchants everywhere," commented Sarfraz Maredia, global head of autonomous at Uber.

The Uber Technologies (UBER) subsidiary further stated that the robots would not accept tips. However, the customers could rate their experiences of the app.

