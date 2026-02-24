Markets
Uber Eats Partners With T&T Supermarket For Nationwide Grocery Delivery In Canada

(RTTNews) - Uber Eats (UBER) has announced on Tuesday, the national launch of T&T Supermarket on its platform, expanding grocery options for customers across Canada.

Shoppers can now order fresh produce, seafood, ready-to-eat meals, Asian snacks, and Korean and Japanese beauty products from T&T locations nationwide, with Quebec delivery to roll out later.

T&T, Canada's largest Asian supermarket chain, operates more than 39 stores across Canada and the United States. The partnership allows customers to browse the grocery category in the Uber Eats app, select T&T products, and track deliveries in real time, enhancing convenience and access to specialty foods.

