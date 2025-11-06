Markets
UBER

Uber Eats Partners With Loblaw To Launch Nationwide Grocery Delivery Across Canada

November 06, 2025 — 11:19 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) and Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) on Thursday announced a partnership to bring Loblaw banners to the Uber Eats app.

Canadians can now shop select Loblaw banner stores through Uber Eats, with all participating locations available nationwide by November 12.

At launch, consumers will be able to shop from popular Loblaw stores, including Real Canadian Superstore, No Frills, Maxi, Your Independent Grocer, Real Atlantic Superstore, Loblaws, Zehrs, Fortinos, Provigo, Valu-Mart, stores in Newfoundland and Labrador, and Shoppers Drug Mart/Pharmaprix.

"Uber Eats is giving Canadians more grocery options to choose from and making it easier to get anything they need delivered, whether that's quick ingredients for dinner, groceries for the week or important health and wellness needs," said Klaas Knieriem, Head of Retail for Uber Eats in Canada. "Welcoming Loblaw and its banners to the Uber Eats platform is helping us expand our in-app selection so that we can offer Canadians more convenience and access to the brands they trust and rely on every day."

"Canadians are looking for easy, flexible ways to shop for the things they need most, and we continue to enhance our offering to meet them," said Lauren Steinberg, Chief Digital Officer, Loblaw Companies Limited. "By bringing our grocery, beauty and health products to Uber's marketplace, we're making it easier for customers to get quality products from the brands they trust, delivered right to their door."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

UBER

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.