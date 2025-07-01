Markets
Uber Eats Expands Grocery Delivery Service To Include New Partnerships

July 01, 2025 — 08:33 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Uber Eats (UBER) said it has recently expanded its grocery delivery service to include new partnerships with the local brands Big Y and King Kullen in the Northeast, Superlo Foods, Lunds & Byerlys, and Foxtrot in the Midwest and Texas, and Vallarta Supermarkets in California. The new grocers are now live on the Uber Eats app, joining regional retailers including Meijer, The Fresh Market, Cub Foods, Giant Eagle, H Mart, Lowes Foods, Morton Williams, Save Mart Supermarkets, Stew Leonards, Weis Markets and more.

Hashim Amin, Head of Grocery & Retail for North America at Uber, said: "With this latest expansion, we're deepening our investment in regional grocery partners and making it easier than ever for customers to get their grocery shopping done from the comfort of their homes."

