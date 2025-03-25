News & Insights

Uber Eats Announces Sally Beauty Products Delivery

March 25, 2025

(RTTNews) - Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER), Tuesday announced a new partnership with Sally Beauty, a subsidiary of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH), offering the latter's products on the platform.

Starting March 25, the customers can get Sally Beauty products delivered through Uber Eats platform.

The company is also offering 50 percent off orders of $50 or more through March 31st on the Sally Beauty products. Additionally, Uber One members will continue to enjoy exclusive benefits, including $0 Delivery Fees on eligible orders.

In the pre-market hours, Uber's stock is trading at $76.55, up 0.05 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

