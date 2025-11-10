Uber Eats Adds Shake Shack Delivery In Toronto

(RTTNews) - Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER), Monday announced that Shake Shack Canada is now available for delivery across Toronto through the Uber Eats app, with the new Vaughan Mills location joining soon.

In addition to giving Toronto diners convenient access to Shake Shack's entire menu, which includes ShackBurgers, Crinkle Cut Fries, and hand-spun shakes, the move broadens Uber Eats' selection of upscale restaurants.

According to Lola Kassim, general manager of Uber Eats Canada, the partnership gives local customers access to more premium options.

UBER is currently trading at $92.32, up $0.33 or 0.35 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

