Markets
UBER

Uber To Deploy Pony AI's Robotaxis On Its Platform To Boost Autonomous Mobility

May 06, 2025 — 07:24 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER), Tuesday announced that it will soon deploy Pony AI Inc.'s robotaxis on its platform to advance autonomous mobility.

The collaboration will be first launched in Middle East later this year, expecting to scale deployments in the other international markets in the future.

During the initial pilot phase, robotaxis will feature a safety operator onboard, until the companies' fully autonomous commercial launch.

In the pre-market hours, Uber's stock is trading at $84.44, down 1.16 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

UBER

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.