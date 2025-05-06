Uber To Deploy Pony AI's Robotaxis On Its Platform To Boost Autonomous Mobility

(RTTNews) - Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER), Tuesday announced that it will soon deploy Pony AI Inc.'s robotaxis on its platform to advance autonomous mobility.

The collaboration will be first launched in Middle East later this year, expecting to scale deployments in the other international markets in the future.

During the initial pilot phase, robotaxis will feature a safety operator onboard, until the companies' fully autonomous commercial launch.

In the pre-market hours, Uber's stock is trading at $84.44, down 1.16 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

