Uber in the Buy Zone: Can It Take Investors for a Ride They Like?

Uber (NYSE: UBER) stock retreated to the buy zone in early Q1 2026, and signs indicate it can take investors on a ride they’ll like. Boosted by recent earnings results, analyst trends, and institutional buying, this stock represents a profitably growing tech company relevant today and for the future.

Focused on ride-sharing and final-mile services, Uber’s future is tied to autonomous driving and the application of physical AI. Partnerships include NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) for infrastructure and platform support, as well as major AV developers such as Waymo and Aurora, which already have AVs in operations.

Uber Drives Away With Record Free Cash Flow in 2025

Uber’s Q4 earnings left something to be desired, with adjusted earnings per share (EPS) falling short of estimates; however, the results were strong overall. Revenue of $14.73 billion was up 20.2% compared to the prior year, sustaining its 20% growth pace for another quarter, and outperformed analyst consensus by a slim margin.

Growth was driven by an 18% increase in active users, compounded by a 3% increase in trips per user. Trips were up 22%, bookings were up 22%, and margins expanded. Mobility grew by 20% and Delivery saw a 26% gain, underpinning the longer-term outlook.

The earnings and profitability news was mixed. Adjusted earnings fell short of expectations, setting the stage for the post-release stock price drop despite significant year-over-year (YOY) improvement. That miss overshadowed what was otherwise a strong quarter, highlighted by expanding margins and record cash flow.

Critical details included a 35% increase in adjusted EBITDA, a 46% increase in adjusted operating income, a 25% increase in net income, and a 65% increase in free cash flow (FCF), totaling $2.8 billion.

Guidance was another sticking point for investors. Uber expects a typical seasonal step-down from Q4, but the 2026 guidance still implies roughly 19% growth versus the same quarter last year, with adjusted earnings of 68 cents.

The 68 cents was below consensus; however, that figure reflects wider margins and is likely cautious. Momentum in Q4 will likely carry into the current quarter and potentially strengthen as the year progresses. Recent news from Washington points to de-escalation in trade relations, moderating inflation, and accelerating global economic activity.

Free Cash Flow Drives Analysts and Institutional Interest

Revenue growth is central to the stock price outlook, but cash flow is more so. The company’s 2025 pivot to improving free cash flow enabled a robust repurchase plan that is reducing the count semi-aggressively. With the share count down about 1.5% on average for both the quarter and the year, that pace looks likely to continue in 2026, boosting per-share results.

Institutional interest affirms Uber’s potential for investors. The group owns more than 80% of UBER shares and bought on balance throughout 2025, providing a support base and tailwind for price action.

The trend has persisted in early Q1 2026, with activity accelerating to a $2 bought for each $1 sold, suggesting strong support at price points aligned with technical support and trend targets.

Regarding the analysts, some moderated price targets emerged following the guidance update, but no significant change to the outlook was noted.

There is some concern about near-term margin pressure, but bookings, operational leadership, pricing power, and longer-term forecasts outweigh it.

The analyst consensus remains a Moderate Buy, sentiment is firming, and the consensus, up 20% in the last 12 months, forecasts a 40% upside and new all-time highs.

Uber Points to Hard Bottom After Guidance Update

The price action in UBER stock isn’t bullish at first glance, with shares down a moderate single-digit amount, but a closer inspection reveals support at critical levels.

Both the daily and week-to-date candles show support with long lower wicks; the lower wick is notably longer on the daily chart than the upper one. This signal amounts to a market unsure of where it is going but reasonably sure that lower prices aren’t the right move. The market can rebound quickly in this scenario, but there is a risk of it breaking the trend and becoming range-bound until potent catalysts emerge.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.