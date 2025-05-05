Markets
UBER

Uber And WeRide Expand Partnership To More Cities Worldwide

May 05, 2025 — 09:15 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) and WeRide (WRD) have decided to expand their partnership by adding 15 more cities around the world over the next five years, including some in Europe.

This partnership helps both companies work toward their goal of making self-driving vehicles a common way to travel. They aim to bring the latest technology to more places.

After launching their service successfully in Abu Dhabi and soon in Dubai, Uber and WeRide plan to introduce their self-driving taxis to new cities every year. These cities will be outside the United States and China. In these places, people will be able to book rides in WeRide's autonomous taxis through the Uber app, while Uber will take care of managing the fleet.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

UBER
WRD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.