Uber And WeRide Expand Partnership To More Cities Worldwide

(RTTNews) - Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) and WeRide (WRD) have decided to expand their partnership by adding 15 more cities around the world over the next five years, including some in Europe.

This partnership helps both companies work toward their goal of making self-driving vehicles a common way to travel. They aim to bring the latest technology to more places.

After launching their service successfully in Abu Dhabi and soon in Dubai, Uber and WeRide plan to introduce their self-driving taxis to new cities every year. These cities will be outside the United States and China. In these places, people will be able to book rides in WeRide's autonomous taxis through the Uber app, while Uber will take care of managing the fleet.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.