Uber and Lyft Earnings: How Have Expectations Evolved?

There are many notable ‘duos’ in the market, a list that includes Uber Technologies UBER and Lyft LYFT. Both companies facilitate the same type of service, though UBER’s reach does extend to food delivery and others as well.

Both companies will soon deliver quarterly results, with each on the reporting docket this week. How do expectations stack up?

Uber

Both EPS and sales expectations for UBER’s release have been downward over the recent months, as shown below. Earnings are forecasted to fall roughly 14% YoY, whereas sales are expected to see a solid 15% climb from the year-ago period.



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Lyft

EPS and sales revisions for Lyft paint a similar story, with both being revised downward over recent months. The growth outlook is more positive for Lyft relative to Uber, with the current estimates below suggesting nearly 60% EPS growth on 12% higher sales.



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Bottom Line

Both Uber UBER and Lyft LYFT are on the reporting docket this week, with both EPS and sales expectations for each trending lower over recent months. Lyft’s growth outlook remains more positive, whereas Uber is forecasted to see a weaker profitability picture. Both stocks have struggled so far in 2026, both underperforming relative to the S&P 500.

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Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.